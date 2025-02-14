An early look at 4 Angels players most likely to be traded by the trade deadline

2. Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson

Last season, trade rumors swirled around veteran southpaw Tyler Anderson as the trade deadline approached, though the Angels ultimately decided to hang on to the two-time All-Star. Now in the final year of his deal and making just $13 million, a real bargain in today's starting pitching market, those rumors could resurface depending on how the season plays out.

At 35-years-old, it would appear that Anderson won't return to the Angels in 2026, and with a plethora of young arms waiting in the wings, it might make sense to move Anderson in-season rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason.

His time with the Angels has been a little uneven. After a stellar 2022 campaign with the crosstown Dodgers that saw him post a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings, the crafty lefty struggled to the tune of a 5.43 ERA in 141 innings in 2023 before having that campaign ended prematurely thanks to a knee injury.

2024 was a rebound of sorts. Last year he threw 179.1 innings and posted a 3.81 ERA. That's not ace-level production, but it does have value on the open market.

For the Halos, the arms of the future will make Anderson expendable, and if he pitches more like the 2024 version of himself than the 2023 one, he'll likely have a robust market come July.