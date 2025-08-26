The Angels had a welcome reunion in Arlington this week, with Ron Washington making his first visit to the team since going on medical leave on June 27th. Wash revealed that he’d undergone quadruple bypass surgery, but had received clearance to visit the team, and planned to attend all of the upcoming series in Arlington and Houston, as well as the Halos' 12 remaining home games.

He also indicated that he wants to manage again.

An intriguing reason for Angels to bring back Ron Washington as manager in 2026

"I miss baseball...This is my life, and if Perry will have me back, I'm certainly wanting to come back and finish what we started. I like what I see in the guys." Ron Washington via MLB.com

Since Washington’s forced absence from the Angels' dugout, the team has gone 25-31 under interim manager Ray Montgomery. There has also been plenty of speculation about if Wash could, would, or even should be back in charge in 2026. His contract expires at the end of this season, but the Angels hold an option for 2026, which would align with Perry Minasian’s own contract as general manager.

It seems clear that the players would appreciate having him back, with Zach Neto in particular expressing delight at seeing him in Texas.

"He's like a father figure to me. He's one of my best friends. And it's just cool to see him out here and be able to see him where it all started." Zach Neto, via MLB.com

Along with finishing what he started with the young core of this team, and maintaining some much-needed consistency between GM and Manager, there’s another good reason to bring Wash back. He’s considered a great mentor for young players, so why not use him in that same capacity with a potential future manager?

Several names with existing connections to the Angels have already been raised as potential managerial prospects. The one thing they all have in common, from Torii Hunter (who was also with the Angels in Arlington) and Albert Pujols, to Darin Erstad and Benji Gil, is a lack of Major League coaching experience.

Ray Montgomery clearly has aspirations to manage beyond this year, but is also seen as a close confidant of Minasian, so there is no guarantee that a new GM would be open to keeping him around. He should be allowed to pursue a managerial role elsewhere, opening up his previous Bench Coach role for one of the former players mentioned above, or another candidate.

Essentially, this arrangement would mean the Angels' anoint their new manager at the end of this season, but then have a full year where the chosen one gets to develop as the right-hand man of the current skipper. It would offer the players some continuity, but also a future plan. It offers the front office a risk-free trial period that they would never get in a standard hiring process – if the manager-in-waiting doesn’t feel right, they can always pivot again in 2027. It offers the chosen candidate a ringside seat to Washington’s style and experience, but with a definitive start date for taking over in their own way, and it offers fans a feeling that, for once, this organization has a clear path going forward.

Any new GM in 2027 would surely be open to working with a new, yet familiar, name in the dugout, particularly someone with the pedigree of, say, Pujols. It’s a win-win situation, whichever way you look at it – something this team hasn’t been in the middle of in a long, long time.

Whatever happens, it’s fantastic to see Washington back on his feet, and keen to continue his baseball career. The Angels shouldn’t overlook their opportunity to continue being a part of it.

