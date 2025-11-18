A week ago, David Fletcher abandoned his pursuit of a knuckleballing pitching career in order to hang up his cleats. Fletch is officially retiring after 101 innings pitched in the Atlanta Braves' minor league system over the last two seasons...and six major league seasons (2018-2023) played as an infielder for the Los Angeles Angels.

Fletcher did not rack up many lucrative awards or assist in getting Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to the postseason, but no true Angels fan will forget him. His career will be fondly remembered as he pursues outside opportunities -- perhaps in the craft milk industry?

An ode to David Fletcher, a true one-of-one Angels legend

Fletch immediately made an impact on the Halos when he arrived in MLB. From 2018-2020 he posted a .292/.346/.386/.732 slashline and proved to be a well-above average defender. His career year came in 2019, when the infielder slashed .290/.350/.384/.734 in 154 games. In April of 2021, the Angels decided to extend Fletch for five-years and $26 million.

David Fletcher is retiring from baseball, per @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/qwD364CCr6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 11, 2025

Fletch's calling card as a hitter was his Vladimir Guerrero-like ability to make a ton of solid contact on pitches way outside the strike zone. The 5'9 would routinely slap fastballs at the eye-level down either foul line for a single or double, and frustrate opposing pitchers in the process. In the infield, his throwing motion was smooth and concise enough to keep all fans' eyes in Angel Stadium square on No. 22.

More than anything, Fletcher was a beloved teammate. He was often captured on camera chopping it up with Shohei Ohtani in the dugout, usually cracking him up with some quip. Fletcher was certainly a unique individual, and there was never a dull moment with him at team card games or in the locker room, batting cages or what-have-you. He tailed off towards the end of his MLB career, and was optioned down to Triple-A Salt Lake (his contract had club options built-in). However, his fun playing style captivated many and there are very few with his playing style that make a mark at the highest level.