Analyzing the Angels' bullpen options at this point in spring training

A plethora of other contenders and young options exist for the Angels

Given the lack of experience throughout the Angels' pen, many of the faces may change throughout the course of the regular season. Even through the remaining weeks of spring training, we may see the calculus of who makes it and who doesn't change.

One of the top candidates to steal a spot is righty Ryan Johnson. Last year's compensatory draft pick, the one the Angels obtained for losing Shohei Ohtani, could join his draft classmate, Christian Moore, on the opening day roster.

At 6-foot-6 with a herky-jerky delivery that is extremely deceptive and a polished four-pitch arsenal, the 22-year-old has impressed this spring with a 0.00 ERA and 0.40 WHIP over five innings pitched. If the Angels decide to use him as a reliever instead of a starter, he won't be long for the minor leagues.

Many of the other top bullpen options are less likely to make the opening-day roster, though could play a bullpen role at some point. The perpetually injured Sam Bachman is struggling to get back on the mound, all but cementing the fact that he won't take advantage of a wide-open field to start the season.

Chase Silseth has shown flashes of dominance this spring, but at other times has been lit up. The questions about whether he's a starter or reliever still go unanswered, but his inconsistent spring performance guarantees that he starts the year in AAA.

Last year's second-round pick, Chris Cortez, could get a look at some point as well, though his recent demotion to minor-league camp cements that his opportunity won't come by opening day.

Non-roster invitees Connor Brogdon, Victor Gonzalez, and Dakota Hudson have all seen their hopes at an opening-day role already dashed with their recent demotions. Other darkhorse candidates like Michael Darrell-Hicks, Samy Natera Jr., and Jack Dashwood have all seen their fate sealed as well.

Top prospect George Klassen was also re-assigned to minor league camp, and while the Angels hope he works as a starter, his high-octane fastball, high effort delivery, and relatively small size given his velocity make him a potential relief option moving forward.

One thing is certain, outside of the two at the back end, no one's spot in the pen will be safe as the season progresses. While the incumbent lefties have the upper hand due to the lack of minor-league options on that side, none of them will be beyond reproach and it's a near certainty that the group that finishes the year will look drastically different than the one that is together for opening day.

