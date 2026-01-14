Angels 2026 International Free Agency: Bonus Pool, Expected Signings, Full Details

Somewhat predictably, Anthony Rendon's buyout has not led to a spending spree this offseason from the Los Angeles Angels like fans were hoping. While LA has kept itself busy with additions like Grayson Rodriguez, Kirby Yates, and Vaughn Grissom, it is hard to say that the Angels have actually improved when compared to the 2025 roster. However, as the offseason winds down, the Angels are set to be one of the league's most aggressive teams when it comes to international free agency.

The biggest international free agent signing in the Angels franchise history also happens to be the best one, period, across MLB in Shohei Ohtani. However, LA does have other success stories from the international market, such as Francisco Rodriguez, Ervin Santana, and Kendrys Morales. International free agency has quickly become a primary source of talent in the major leagues, and for the notoriously cheap Arte Moreno, the price point for that talent is appealing.

As a result, when international free agency opens up on January 15, fans can fully expect the Angels to be among the teams with the most high-profile international signings in 2026.

What Angels fans need to expect when international free agency opens up, including how much they can spend

Basically, any international player who is at least 16 years old when they sign and who will turn 17 before September 1, 2027 (just to create a clear divide between classes) is eligible to be signed as an international free agent. Once the Angels determine which players they want to sign and verify all of their age and eligibility information, the difficult task of managing their international bonus pool begins.

Every year, each MLB team is given a bonus pool that serves as the limit of how much each team can spend in international free agency. That pool is determined by a team's revenue/spending status as well as whether or not they have signed free agents with qualifying offers attached. This year, the Angels are in the middle tier when it comes to bonus pools at $6,679,200, along with the Braves, Cubs, White Sox, Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, and Nationals.

Angels' international free agent class looks deep and very strong, including Yeison Horton, who they stole from the Yankees

This year, the Angels are easily going to end up being one of the most active teams when it comes to adding real talent from the international market. The top of their class starts with shortstop Yeison Horton, who, oddly enough, wasn't originally slated to sign with LA. However, because the Yankees somehow screwed up their entire international class, Horton became available, and the Angels landed a lefty-hitting infielder who is stronger than he looks and who should be able to stick up the middle.

That is not all the Angels have in store, however, as LA is also expected to sign advanced hitter and outfielder Carlos Castillo, outfielder Anderson Rodriguez, who has big-time power to his pull side, and RHP Kendri Faña, who already has a wicked changeup. The presence of Faña is particularly encouraging because the Angels were looking light on pitching talent again until it was revealed they had him in their class.