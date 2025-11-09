Angels announce four unique Spring Training games for 2026

While the Angels just made their first move of the offseason by claiming 27-year old reliever Cody Laweryson off of waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, they have already looked months ahead and announced a couple of unique games for their 2026 Spring Training season. The Angels will still report to Tempe Diablo Stadium in Arizona for their Spring Training practices and the majority of their games for the 33rd straight season, but there have been an couple of curveballs thrown into the Halos' plans for their preseason next season as the team attempts to end their 11-year playoff drought.

The Angels announced their Spring Training schedule earlier this week, and they have a few new additions to the schedule. The team will once again participate in the Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to end their Spring Training seasons (one at The Big A, two at Dodgers Stadium). However, they have a few new additions as well.

For the third year in a row, the MLB will have a day of Spring Breakout Games, where teams full of each organization's top prospects will go head-to-head. The Angels' top prospects will take on the Cleveland Guardians' squad on March 19th at Tempe Diable Stadium, hopefully with 2025 second overall pick Tyler Bremner healthy enough to make the start.

The MLB is also getting involved with the upcoming World Baseball Classic, as MLB Spring Training squads will take on rosters of the WBC. The Angels are participating in this, as they're scheduled to play a game against the Italy national team on March 4th. Former Angels utility man David Fletcher will likely join current Angels Samuel Aldegheri and newly acquired Cavan Biggio on the Italy roster as they warm up against the Angels. Aldegher became the first player in MLB history to have been born and raised in Italy when he debuted in 2024, and will likely serve as a frontline starter for the Italy team in the WBC.

Finally, the Angels will be heading for Sin City for two games against the Athletics. With the Athletics scheduled to debut in Las Vegas during the regular season before moving there full time in 2028, they'll get things started with two games against the Angels on March 7th and 8th during Spring Training. The games will be held at Las Vegas Ballpark, currently home to the Las Vegas Aviators, a minor league affiliate of the Athletics. It will be the team's introduction to their new home, so expect them to put out their best lineup possible as the Angels try to play spoiler against their division rivals.