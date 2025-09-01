The Los Angeles Angels are one of the worst teams during the month of August in recent history, and August, 2025 was a new nadir. From 2015 on, the Angels have not made the postseason and their post trade deadline month is perhaps the main reason why -- the organization's .414 win% in August is the third worst mark in baseball in the past 11 seasons. Only the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies have fewer wins and a worse win% in August than the Angels in that span. The Angels have a total of 31 series wins in August from 2015-on, which is tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the third fewest in baseball. Only the Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates have fewer in that time.

Since sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels have lost four series in a row which is the longest active series losing streak in baseball. They lost three straight series to open the month prior to the LAD matchup. In 2025, the Angels have one series win (we're excluding a potential win tonight vs. Astros to seal a series win since it's now September) -- the fewest in baseball and now any playoff aspirations they had are virtually over. It's a great thing for the Angels that the month is over, and now the team has a few reinforcements en route.

Angels announce September call-ups that could finally help snap series losing streak

With MLB rosters expanding from 26 to 28 today, the Angels made their moves before their series finale against the Astros. Left-handed starter Mitch Farris and super-utility man Scott Kingery were promoted (Farris from Double-A Rocket City, Kingery from Triple-A Salt Lake) to round out the roster. Additionally, Chris Taylor was activated from the injured list, and Christian Moore was demoted to Triple-A. Separately, but related, the Angels announced the signing of Jose Ureña on August 31st after Tyler Anderson hit the 15-day injured list. Gustavo Campero and Carson Fulmer were moved to the 60-day injured list to make room for Kingery and Farris on the 40-man roster.

Christian Moore being demoted, and Caden Dana, George Klassen, Sam Aldegheri and Ryan Johnson remaining in the minors is the big headliner here. It appears the organization is beginning to shift their philosophy on fast-tracking their top prospects to provide depth on the MLB roster. Moore was in a platoon with Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo, but struggling mightily with his playing time -- since being reinstated from the injured list on August 3rd, the team's former top prospect is slashing .200/.273/.283/.556 in 21 games. Dana and Johnson were both given mid-season breaks for workload-related concerns, and it appears they do not want to over-tax those two or Klassen and Aldegheri with a September call-up.

Farris appears to be in-line to fill-out the rotation behind Yusei Kikuchi, José Soriano, Kyle Hendricks and Ureña. Farris was acquired by the Angels after they traded Davis Daniel to the Atlanta Braves during the offseason. Due to the lack of stature, Farris appeared to be a non-prospect who was brought in to eat innings in the minors. Farris is a Tyler Anderson-esque starter in that he is a soft-throwing southpaw who keeps hitters off-balance with an array of pitches he'll throw in any count. Farris had the exact same K/9 as Klassen this season with Rocket City (11.02 K/9), and led the Pandas in overall strikeouts.

Taylor is back on the active roster after a brief rehab assignment. The utility player re-fractured his left hand on July 25th, and will attempt to play through any potential discomfort for the rest of the season. Taylor recently accrued ten years of service time, and will try to show that he is worthy of another MLB contract in the offseason once he becomes a free agent. Kingery will join Taylor as the team's other utility player to fill in whenever necessary.

