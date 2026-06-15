Angels are watching Reid Detmers create an interesting trade deadline question

The Los Angeles Angels' starting rotation is at an interesting crossroads. On the one hand, it's been a really long time since the Halos compiled this sort of young, controllable talent on the starting staff with Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Walbert Urena. On the other hand, the club still ranks 23rd in rotation ERA with a 4.58 mark. That's an improvement from last year's 4.91 ERA, but still not nearly enough.

A closer look at these three arms that seem to be rotation building blocks reveals a key distinction. Soriano and Detmers are both 27 and hit free agency after the 2028 season, while the 22-year-old Urena is a breakout rookie, who is at least three years behind them in terms of team control.

Having these kinds of assets staggered in terms of control isn't inherently a bad thing, but given where Los Angeles stands as one of the worst teams in baseball, the difference becomes more important. Simply put, the chances of the Angels putting together a competitive roster with all three in the fold are slim, so for Detmers, the obvious course of action is trading him at the deadline, much like the strategy should be with Soriano.

Angels need to capitalize on Reid Detmers' growing trade value

The Angels are finding that their current core players, like Detmers, Soriano, Zach Neto, Jo Adell, Logan O'Hoppe, and Nolan Schanuel, are not sufficient to compete. The bottom-ranked farm system they possess has some intriguing talents, such as Denzer Guzman and Christian Moore, but it's not enough to build a contender when combined with that first wave.

Therefore, selling assets to build up that prospect pool is the best way out of the directionless mess that the franchise finds itself mired in.

Detmers is a rare developmental success story, overcoming initial struggles and rediscovering his talents last year in the bullpen, which makes trading him hard, but necessary.

The southpaw has an ERA of 4.00 on the season over 14 starts and 81 innings pitched, but that's a bit misleading. His 2.85 xERA and 2.87 FIP are more indicative of his true performance, especially given the Halos' failure to address their 2025 league-worst defense, sitting again in the cellar ranking dead last with -54 outs above average and 28th with -45 defensive runs saved.

Detmers has been considered one of the game's rising trade chips, and given how robust the trade market was for controllable starting pitchers over the offseason, he should fetch a pretty penny if shopped at the deadline.

In fact, with 10.78 K/9 and an efficient 2.67 BB/9, he could be viewed as a suitable Tarik Skubal alternative for teams shopping for a power lefty for their rotation. In a way, his youth and contractual status could make him even more appealing than the Tigers' pricey free-agent-to-be.

Angels fans have waited so long for the team to build a competent starting rotation, and while the seeds currently exist for one, letting it grow and blossom will only lead to more years in baseball purgatory as the supporting cast around the starters is nowhere near good enough to contend.

Therefore, the Angels need to do the un-Angel-like thing and embrace a full-scale rebuild and look to the future. That means a rookie like Urena is a building block, while an arbitration-eligible arm like Detmers is an asset that must be moved for a brighter tomorrow.