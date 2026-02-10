Angels betting big on Zach Neto after rejecting aggressive Red Sox pursuit

The Boston Red Sox prolonged offseason search for an Alex Bregman replacement finally ended this week. The Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent NL Rookie of the Year finalist Caleb Durbin to Boston as part of a six-player deal. But before adding Durbin, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow had his sights set on Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto.

According to Sean McAdam of MassLive (subscription required), Breslow made an aggressive push to trade for Neto earlier this offseason, revealing that Boston's top decision maker attempted to land the Angels' shortstop on more than one occasion after the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte off the trade market.

McAdam's report suggests that Angels GM Perry Minasian at least listened to Breslow's offer, claiming that Los Angles set a very high bar to acquire the 25-year-old shortstop. While tempting, the Angels would be foolish to part with Neto at this stage of his career.

Angels' rejection of Red Sox's trade offer proves that shortstop Zach Neto is a cornerstone

Neto is coming off what should've been an All-Star season in 2025. Though he didn't participate in the Midsummer Classic last season, his stats suggest he should've. Neto hit .257/.319/.474 with 26 home runs, 62 RBI, and 26 stolen bases, all while playing above-average defense (13 DRS) at one of the most demanding positions on the diamond.

Neto reached Super Two status this offseason thanks to his early big-league promotion back in 2023. He'll earn $4.15 million this season, but is still under team-control through the 2029 season. There's a longing from Angels fans to see the front office and ownership extend that window by offering Neto a contract extension in the near future. LA's rejection of Boston's trade offer may signal that could be in the making.

While trading Neto could net the Angels an absolute haul, LA is not a small market and needn't rely on a robust farm system in order to find on-field success. While Arte Moreno has taken a more measured approach to spending this offseason, fans have seen the Angels' owner's willingness to spend aggressively — even if some of those investments have been ill-advised.

It would seem as though the Angels are hitching their wagon to Neto, not just for the upcoming season, but well into the future.