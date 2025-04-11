Everything's gravy thus far in 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels, but maintaining big league rosters over the course of a full season takes some hard choices. Nothing is easy, especially when the injuries start piling up and players start slumping.

What could be done in order for the Angels to prove that the hot start to the season is not a flash in the pan? Are there moves that could fortify future seasons' successes, while also improving the morale and on-field product in 2025?

Will the Angels extend Taylor Ward?

Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, Nolan Schanuel, José Soriano and the rest of the Angels' young core receive all the reputes when it comes to fans discussing who the team should extend. Realistically, the Angels will sit back and relax while their young core remains on their rookie deals. Ward, on the other hand, his clock is ticking. 2026 is his final year of arbitration with the Angels, then he becomes a free agent entering his age-33 season.

Ward came into camp in better shape, as his sprint speed has increased dramatically from 2024 to 2025. He's still a productive and lethal bat, although he does battle several spells of streaky play. He is a now-underrated defensive outfielder, and it's not like the Angels have a large crop of outfield prospects on the way.

He does not seem like the type of player who would want to leave Anaheim, and he continues to show development all these years after transitioning from catching to patrolling the outfield. Lock him up, Perry.