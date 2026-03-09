Angels’ bullpen has a chance to be special, but only if luck is finally on their side

Over the last few seasons, the Los Angeles Angels have enjoyed a consistent presence in the ninth inning despite a rotating cast of characters. Whether it was Raisel Iglesias, Carlos Estevez, or Kenley Jansen, the club got what it needed in the ninth.

Now, heading into 2026, things are less certain than ever. The Angels have at least four candidates to lock down the ninth inning in the form of Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano, Robert Stephenson, and Ben Joyce. At various points in the past, this would be a formidable four-headed monster.

Now, though, Romano is three years and a major injury removed from his back-to-back All-Star selections in 2022 and 2023. Yates is 39 years old and coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, though that came immediately after a 2024 campaign that was the best showing he's ever put together.

Robert Stephenson hasn't pitched in nearly two full years, save for the 10 innings he threw last year before getting hurt again. Injuries have prevented the flame-throwing Joyce's career from ever really launching.

If you're a pessimist, this could be a disaster, but if you're someone who likes to look at the glass half-full, Los Angeles might have just built their best bullpen in years.

The Angels' bullpen could be a huge strength in 2026, but it will take some blessings from the injury gods

Put your rose-colored glasses on for a moment, and let's take a look at all the reasons why this could go well.

While it wasn't quite the encore to 2024's showing, Yates actually pitched to a 3.90 ERA in the first half last year. He battled a back injury that got worse as the season progressed, and was at least partly at at fault for his 7.90 ERA after the break. Reunited with former Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux, there's some reason to believe the best can be brought out of him once again.

As for Stephenson, last season's injuries, while frustrating, weren't nearly as serious as the elbow injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery at the start of his Angels tenure. When he was able to pitch last year, his velocity was every bit as good as it was before the surgery, and he was effective with a 2.70 ERA.

Joyce looked like a future star with a 2.08 ERA in 34 2/3 innings in 2024 while averaging a face-melting 102.4 miles per hour on his fastball. Guys that can hit 105 on the gun don't grow on trees, so he'll keep getting chances until his arm proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that it can't hold up.

Add in Drew Pomeranz, who posted a 2.17 ERA last year and has been consistently dominant when healthy since transitioning to the bullpen full-time, and there are five arms in the pen that have legitimately high ceilings.

Whether or not they can stay healthy and reach those ceilings at the same time is the ultimate question, but on the chance they do, it wouldn't be a surprise if this bullpen ranks in the top five of nearly every important statistical category by season's end. The odds are long, sure, but it's possible if the stars align, which is more than some teams can say.