Angels capitalize on Braves casualty with possible bullpen upgrade

The Angels' bullpen has been a rotating cast of characters who have been struggling mightily to do their job, so Perry Minasian decided to do what he does best -- sign a cast-off from the Atlanta Braves. Buck Farmer was just brought in on a minor league deal per FanSided's Robert Murray, and he will assuredly be on the major league team by the end of the month.

Farmer, who posted a 1.2 fWAR the past two seasons, signed a minor league deal with the Braves on February 16th. He flamed out in Triple-A Gwinnett and was released after just 4.2 innings pitched. As he is a recent signee, he will report to the Angels' complex in Arizona before being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake. Given that the major league team has taken chances on guys like Ian Anderson, Víctor Mederos, Connor Brogdon, and Héctor Neris (not to mention Reid Detmers, Caden Dana, Jose Fermin, Ryan Johnson and Garrett McDaniels), it's safe to say Farmer will be in Anaheim soon,

Sources: Free-agent pitcher Buck Farmer and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a minor-league contract. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 9, 2025

Of all the free agent relievers this past offseason, Farmer's fWAR from 2023-2024 ranked 20th overall. For context, he posted the same value as Paul Sewald and provided more on-field production than guys like Scott Barlow, Blake Treinen, Jordan Romano, and Andrew Chafin (to name a few). The 34-year-old reliever from Conyers, GA posted a 3.04 ERA last season in 71.0 innings for the Cincinnati Reds in what ended up being a career year.

It's not hyperbole to suggest that the Angels have the worst bullpen in the league so far. The unit has allowed the second most hits, the most home runs, and the third most extra base hits. They have the worst batting average against, the second worst OBP, as well as the worst SLG, OPS, HR%, and wOBA. Adding Farmer to that group is out of necessity and a worthwhile dart throw by Minasian. Just do not expect Farmer to blow you away, he just can't be THAT much worse than the guys already in the 'pen...right?

Farmer is known for being erratic, not striking guys out that much, and pumping in an average fastball. However, his stuff is pretty good and his slider and changeup are plus-pitches. He will not wow you, but he has a solid track record of avoiding hard contact. He is an East-West pitcher, meaning he mostly attacks hitters with his sinker-slider combo and will pepper in a four-seam (which has above average arm-side run) and depthy change-piece.

