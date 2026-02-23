Angels catch surprising stray in Jazz Chisholm's critical comments about Dodgers

The Los Angeles Angels' prospects of landing a meaningful free agent during the 2026-27 offseason took a major hit following recent comments from owner Arte Moreno about the organization's priorities. But fans can count New York Yankees All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. among future free agents who would sign with the Angels next offseason...sort of.

While in Florida for Yankees spring training, Chisholm took some time away from on-field activities and participated in an interview with Randy Miller of NJ.com (subscription required). The subject of his upcoming free agency became a topic of conversation, and Chisholm cited the Halos in his response.

Chisholm expressed his desire to remain with the Yankees, but Miller's line of questioning took a turn from New York to LA. Miller asked, "Are you thinking you’d take the Yankees’ best offer. What if the Dodgers offer more?"

“I’d go to the Angels before I’d go to the Dodgers'" Chisholm responded. "I’d want to go and win by myself. I’d rather build my roof than go to the Dodgers.”

Jazz Chisholm's comments were an insult to the Dodgers, not a compliment for the Angels

For Angels fans, it's always pleasant to hear a derogatory comment directed at the team's interstate rival, but Chisholm's response to the question wasn't exactly a ringing endorsement to play in Anaheim. In fact, you probably could've replaced the nickname 'Angels' with 'Rockies", 'White Sox', or 'Nats' and his point would still stand.

Chisholm's comments weren't so much about naming the Angels as a desirable free-agent destination, but was a reference to the fact the Dodgers are presumed to be buying championships by bringing in so many top-tier free agents. In recent years, the Dodgers added Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, and most recently, Kyle Tucker.

Of course, if Moreno and the Angels want to match Chisholm's lofty contract expectations, it sounds as if he's more interested in lining his pockets than winning — sound familiar, Angels fans? Chisholm presumes he'll land an eight-year deal next winter worth at least $35 million per year.

The last time the Angels handed out that much money in free agency (Anthny Rendon), they got burned. Seeing as how they just went through a contract settlement to pay Rendon the remainder of his 2026 salary, it's doubtful that fans will see Moreno and the Angels wading into those waters anytime soon.