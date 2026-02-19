Angels get one final Anthony Rendon indictment after they shove him out the door

The post-mortem on Anthony Rendon's contract isn't even complete, but the Los Angeles Angels are already looking rather pathetic. As it turns out, paying a guy over $38 million a year for nearly a decade to lie on a trainer's table and complain about his job doesn't go over well. Butgetting Rendon out of LA is a move that had to happen, and at least a couple execs around the league have taken notice.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) polled MLB executives and asked about the best and worst subtractions of the offseason. Unsurprisingly, not a single executive thought that losing Rendon was going to cause LA any pain. However, in the "best" subtractions category, Rendon got a couple of votes, which makes one wonder who else would've been a better subtraction.

Former Angels infielder Anthony Rendon ranked among the "best" subtractions this offseason

Rendon should've topped this list, but former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos burned pretty much every bridge possible last season. Marcus Semien finished second with five votes, thanks to what sounds like some drama between he and Corey Seager in Texas. Rendon, who was famously a toxic presence in the organization while being overpaid and hurt, only finished in a tie for fifth with two votes.

How does losing Rendon not rank higher? Stark actually had a great explanation, saying, "How is it even possible that Rendon got only two votes in this category — unless it was so hard to remember he was even considered an 'active' player last year that he slipped off everyone’s radar?" That's honestly hard to argue against.

Though Rendon is physically no longer with the team, the Angels are still paying him in some form or fashion. As a result, the actual benefit from getting rid of him is lessened somewhat, especially if Arte Moreno isn't going to use the new payroll "space" to upgrade the roster.

If Rendon had a momentary change of heart and retired while leaving money on the table, then there is an argument. Instead, he's just robbing the Angels one last time (on their terms) while scampering off to do whatever it is that Rendon does off the field.

Thankfully, Angels fans are reaching the end of having to think about Rendon at all. His contract is an all-time mistake by the franchise and one that is soon to be in the rearview mirror. For now, though, the pain is just too fresh.