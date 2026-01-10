Angels GM's comments about Anthony Rendon sparks relief across fanbase

In the annals of Los Angeles Angels history, there may be no player that goes down as more disappointing or more maligned than Anthony Rendon. Even if Mike Trout's body doesn't ever let him be the MVP candidate he once was, he did have a lot of great, great years for the Angels previously. As for Rendon, he was never good or healthy with the Angels and seemed perfectly content sitting on a trainer's table stealing $30+ million a year of Arte Moreno's money. When it was revealed that the Angels were buying Rendon out, the news came as a relief.

However, that relief didn't come without some level of concern. Technically, Rendon is still employed by the Angels and if LA really wanted to extract as much blood from the stone as possible, there was a world where they could have tried to force Rendon to be around and of some use. Given his well-chronicled reputation as a bit of a malcontent in addition to being overpaid, that probably would not have been ideal.

Thankfully, it does appear as though the cord is officially cut here. According to comments from general manager Perry Minasian, Angels fans shouldn't expect to see Rendon again in 2026.

Perry Minasian's comments on Anthony Rendon should ease any outstanding fears among Angels fans

You normally don't see executives be so blunt when discussing player exits. Usually, there is a lot of PR speak talking about how things didn't go the way anyone wanted, but the team had to make the best decision for themselves and then they usually wish the player well and move on.

That is not how Minasian handled things and it is hard to blame him. When asked about Rendon's buyout and the rationale behind it, Minasian pointedly said, "“I won’t get into details of it. He won’t be in spring training. He’ll be rehabbing at home. I don’t expect to see him during the season.” No diplomacy, no coddling. Minasian seems to be as glad to be rid of Rendon and his drama as everyone.

It is a sad end to what has been a dark piece of Angels history. Players get paid, then get hurt and flame out all the time. That is not the problem here. The problem was always Rendon's seeming unwillingness to do what was need to actually necessary to stay on the field and earn his contract instead of becoming a punchline for all of MLB and a cautionary tale about long-term contracts.

It is hard to be universally not-missed at all as a baseball player. However, Rendon seems to have pulled it off and you seemingly can count Minasian among those that agree.