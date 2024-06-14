Even MLB players are savaging Angels' Anthony Rendon when he's not on the field
By Eric Cole
It shouldn't surprise any fan of the Los Angeles Angels that Anthony Rendon is the punchline to a lot of jokes these days. Between his constant injuries, including Rendon's current hamstring issues, how much money the Angels are paying him to do very little, and the fact that he has a tendency to put his foot in his mouth, his reputation is very well-earned at this point.
However, what we didn't really know is how Rendon's peers felt about him. Several current and former players shared their thoughts in the wake of his comments about baseball not being a priority for him, but even those reactions died down and Rendon returned to being an afterthought around the league that was occasionally the butt of jokes.
That changed when The Athletic released the results of a poll that asked over 100 players a host of questions focusing on the league's best player, who they would want on their team, and where they would want to play if money wasn't a factor. However, it was the results of the "most overrated player" question that matters here — Rendon placed second in that poll despite being injured right now.
Anthony Rendon considered among most overrated players in MLB by his peers
Unfortunately, there wasn't much in the way of comments shared by current players as to their explanation for voting for Rendon. It is worth mentioning that the runaway winner was Jazz Chisholm who got 20% of the vote with his status as being MLB The Show's cover athlete getting a certain amount of scorn.
However, it isn't hard to figure out why Rendon would place so high here. Anytime a player is making north of $38 million a year to barely play and then complains about how long the baseball season is and how he doesn't make his job a priority is going to put a target on him with those that would kill to have the opportunities he has had. Funny enough, Rendon was actually voted one of the league's more underrated players by his peers back in 2019, but obviously a lot has changed since then.
It will be curious to see how Rendon responds to all of the shade he is getting once he finally returns. The ideal scenario is that his latest downtime allowed him to do some soul-searching and he comes back a productive player again. However, the more likely scenario, unfortunately, is that he will get activated, be mediocre for a while, and then hurt himself again while probably saying something dumb.