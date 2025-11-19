Angels catcher turns to advanced data as he attempts huge comeback in 2026

One of the most disappointing story lines of the Angels' 2025 season was the regression of catcher Logan O'Hoppe. Despite an early season power surge, the numbers at the end of the season made it clear that O'Hoppe had taken a step back both as a hitter at the plate and as a backstop behind it. His struggles were well-documented, and the young catcher was honest about his struggles throughout the season. And while the Angels have been wise to upgrade their organizational depth at catcher, O'Hoppe is doing everything he can to reclaim his title as the catcher of the present and future in Anaheim.

The offseason has been a good one for O'Hoppe so far, and that is before we dive into anything to do with his own training. The Angels passed over future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols and Halo legend Torii Hunter in order to hire Kurt Suzuki as their skipper for 2026. And while there is no real way to tell if Suzuki was an overall better hire than the other two, it is incredibly likely that he was the best hire for O'Hoppe's continued development behind the plate. Suzuki was never the most elite hitting catcher nor the highest graded backstop, but was lauded for his leadership and IQ.

New catching coach Max Stassi was likely hired due to his reputation as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball during his playing days. His guidance cannot be understated in how valuable it will be for O'Hoppe (and every other Halo catcher) in 2026. Working closely with O'Hoppe in Spring Training should bring nearly immediate results, and the catcher should grow more comfortable behind the plate throughout the season. And now, O'Hoppe is taking matters into his own hands as he tries to save his career.

Angels' catcher Logan O'Hoppe heads to Driveline as he attempts comeback in 2026

Angels fans woke up to good news, as a video of Logan O'Hoppe at Driveline Baseball hit social media on Monday.

While offseason training videos are typically non-news, this is a big deal for the Angels and O'Hoppe. Driveline is one of the best development centers that players use, and the analytical, data-driven approach has only grown in popularity in recent years. Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani (who visited Driveline prior to his first MVP season in 2021) and Mookie Betts have worked with Driveline, and now O'Hoppe hopes to turn his game around in 2026 with the help of the private development center.

With the combination of his new coaching staff and his dedication at Driveline, Logan O'Hoppe is getting as prepared as possible for a huge bounce back in 2026 that places him alongside Zach Neto as one of the key players in this Angels' young core.