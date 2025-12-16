Angels' chance at impact outfield signing just skyrocketed after Phillies' move

Despite a lack of activity of their own on the free agent market, the Angels received good news on Monday when the Philadephia Phillies took one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball out of the American League West, as Adolis García reportedly signed with the National League contenders on a one-year, $10 million deal. Not only does this help the Angels by taking away a two-time All Star out of their division, but it also gives the team a blueprint going forward in their own quest for an outfielder. Furthermore, the Phillies were one of the teams in contention for a star outfielder such as Cody Bellinger (who the Angels have been connected to), and the García signing likely shifts their focus to other needs on their roster.

Phillies-García deal gives Angels' blueprint in their own quest for outfield help

If the Angels do not sign Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, they'll have to look at the next tier of free agent outfielders who are closer to García in terms of projected contracts. The García signing takes the Phillies out of the market while also giving Perry Minasian a good reference point in any contract negotiations. For example, García is a defense first outfielder that has had good seasons offensively while also having seasons of slightly below average production at the plate (like he did in 2025). And a former Phillies outfielder could be on his way to Anaheim now that they have a starting point for negotiations.

Harrison Bader has spent his entire career as an outstanding defensive player. He, like García, has had down years at the plate as well as strong campaigns. 2025 was the best season of Bader's career, meaning he is hitting free agency at the right time. While stats show he got lucky to an extent due to a high batting average on balls in play, Bader did post a career-best hard hit percentage (40.6 percent) while also posting a better walk rate than his career average. He also plays center field exceptionally well, making him slightly more valuable than García.

Nevertheless, the $10 million deal is a solid starting point for Bader. MLB Trade Rumors has him projected to land a two-year, $26 million deal which seems fair to both Hader and the Angels should they pursue the best true center fielder left on the market. They have the blueprint to start negotiations thanks to the Phillies. Now, Minasian and Co. just have to figure out how much more valuable he is due to his best offensive season coming in 2025 and his added value as a center fielder rather than solely being a corner outfielder.