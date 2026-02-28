Angels' confusion has even MLB’s worst team shaking its head

It gets harder by the day to ascertain what exactly the Los Angeles Angels' plan is. This doesn't go just for 2026; instead, it's been a constant feature of the organization for a very long time. The head-scratching moves (and lack thereof) that don't seem to connect with one another to create a cohesive path forward are the prime reason why the Halos hold the league's longest playoff drought.

Angels fans know this. They watched the club hold on to valuable trade pieces like 2024 All-Star Tyler Anderson and highly in-demand Luis Rengifo at that year's trade deadline while they were in the midst of a franchise-worst 99-loss campaign, only to watch those players' values turn to dust and ultimately walk away for nothing.

They watched the team acquire moderately priced veterans like Yusei Kikuchi and Jorge Soler following that bottom-of-the-barrel performance during the 2024-2025 offseason, as if that was somehow going to transform the team into a contender.

Fans watched last year as they used top pitching prospects, Caden Dana and Sam Aldgheri, the way most clubs use journeyman Quad-A arms, serving as sacrificial lambs to save depleted bullpens, destroying their development tracks in the process.

Then this offseason, we've seen them ignore big needs and add only marginal pieces following their second consecutive year in the AL West cellar.

We know there's no plan, but it stings that much more when the Colorado Rockies broadcast team, following a pitiful 43-119 2025 season, openly questions what the Angels' plan is on the air.

The Rockies announcers questioning the Angels' plan during a spring training broadcast is a painful new low

Rockies commentators Jack Corrigan and Jesse Thomas were baffled by the Halos roster-building strategy during the clubs' spring training matchup.

"[We had] a stretch right here in a row of the three guys — [Jose] Siri, [Chris] Taylor, and now Candelario — all guys with big-league resumes, who have been brought into camp. You figure, a couple of them have a chance to make this roster. It’s a team, the Angels right know, that it’s hard to figure what the plan is,” Corrigan questioned.

"A lot of Angels fans wondering that as well, I think, Jack,” Thomas responded. Ouch.

See, the Rockies have a plan. It might not be a palatable one, but they're trying to be bad. They're tanking in hopes of building something again from the absolute bottom. At points, it seemed as if the Angels should do the same, though they have hit rock bottom in the past, but refused to believe that a change was needed to transform their circumstances.

It doesn't help that Arte Moreno doesn't think the fans care at all about winning. In the process of sticking his foot firmly in his mouth, the much-maligned owner confirmed what we already knew: that he doesn't care one iota about winning.

As for Angels fans, they actually do care about winning. Or, maybe they once did, until a decade of incompetence beat it out of them. Now they're just numb, watching the games in a near catatonic state, with a small part deep down still flickering a glimmer of hope, even though they know it will never come until Moreno decides to sell the team.