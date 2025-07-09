As the Angels are fresh off a win against the Texas Rangers and in the midst of a season-defining 13 games in 13 days stretch, they have once again shown that they have no idea how to properly develop their top pitching prospects.

The Angels organization has been critiqued by fans and media alike for how they use and treat their best pitching prospects. This season, Caden Dana, Sam Aldegheri, Víctor Mederos and Jake Eder all have been pulled from their routines in the minor leagues as starting pitchers in order to make a relief appearance in the big leagues. And, as one could expect, they appear to be making that mistake again as they called Aldegheri up to the big leagues on Tuesday.

Angels continue to prove they have no idea how to develop pitching prospects

The results, while unimportant, have been strikingly different between Dana and Aldegheri. In his lone appearance earlier this season, Aldegheri pitched 2.1 innings of relief, did not allow any earned runs, and was promptly sent back down to the minor leagues. Dana has been given the relief treatment twice this season by the Angels, pitching three innings in both appearances and giving up two and three runs, respectively. He is currently sidelined in the minors dealing with some mysterious injury or ailment.

All in all, these call-ups are not the same as moving Sam Bachman or Reid Detmers to the bullpen. Bachman is there because he quite literally could not survive as a starting pitcher due to continuous injuries. Detmers struggled last year, and has found his footing in the bullpen and has become one of the best relievers in baseball because of it. Aldegheri and Dana are two pitchers who have not been given a genuine chance in the major league rotation, largely because the Halos think they are not ready nor developed enough to face MLB hitters on a consistent basis. And if they aren't ready, the conversation should end there.

It speaks to the larger messaging and general lack of direction the Angels have displayed. They want to try and win games this year, even if the third Wild Card spot is the best outcome imaginable. They will rush prospects who are not ready to perform yet, further damaging their contention in 2026 and 2027, where most people agree they have an actual chance to make a playoff push.

It is an incredibly frustrating cycle for both fans and surely, the players. While getting called up to the big leagues is a special moment, doing so at the risk of stunting their development is downright malpractice by the Angels.

