Angels could be trade deadline lifeline for Phillies' sudden outfield need

The Philadelphia Phillies were slammed with a back-breaking piece of news last week: Adolis Garcia is heading to the 60-day injured list with a lat tear. There is no guarantee when he'll return, but his absence basically necessitates an immediate move for a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

So, what does this have to do with the Los Angeles Angels? Well, they just so happen to employ one of those right-handed-hitting outfielders who could be available in Jo Adell. Though the 27-year-old hasn't quite matched the production from his breakout campaign last year, he's been a frequently mentioned trade candidate since the start of last offseason.

And, as luck would have it, reports are already coming out tying him to the Phillies' opening in right field.

Nightengale: Phillies are "desperately looking" to trade for an outfielder and have Jo Adell and Seiya Suzuki "on their radar." pic.twitter.com/4oxkAh4fYH — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 14, 2026

Jo Adell is excellent at the thing Phillies need most, giving Angels rare trade leverage

The Phillies and Angels are pretty common bedfellows around the trade deadline; in just the past half-decade, they've completed three separate in-season deals for Carlos Estevez, Brandon Marsh, and Noah Syndergaard. Perry Minasian and Dave Dombrowski certainly have the rapport to pull something like this off in a brief window of time.

Adell does have what the Phillies are looking for: He crushes left-handed pitching (.325/.365/.584 versus southpaws this year) and, despite some memorable gaffes, has been tolerable defensively in the outfield. His track record with the latter isn't promising, but everyone knows he'll at least succeed at the plate with the platoon advantage.

That should make him an alluring target for a team that is truly horrendous in that regard -- the Phillies rank 23rd in team wRC+ against left-handers in 2026 and their .220 batting average is fourth-worst in the league. Considering they accrued those numbers with Garcia healthy, it's safe to say that they need an immediate replacement in the worst way.

Adell's value isn't as high as it was a year ago, but he's an in-his-prime slugger with an additional year of team control remaining after 2026. The Angels wouldn't be wrong for trying to gauge his value like the 37-homer star he was in 2025, hoping that the Phillies are desperate enough not to call their bluff.

Perhaps the real roadblock to any potential deal is the Philly farm system. They have two top prospects (Aidan Miller and Gage Wood) that are probably too good to be traded for Adell in a one-for-one swap, but the talent drop-off after them is steep. Wood is the prize as a top-100 pitching prospect, though another arm like Moisés Chace (who is set to return in the second half from Tommy John surgery) could serve as an amenable centerpiece.

If the teams can come to an agreement on the right amount of prospect talent to justify a deal, it's hard to imagine the Angels finding a better suitor for Adell on the trade market.