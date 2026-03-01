Angels could have a secret weapon after ABS debuts in MLB this season

Teams across MLB are busy trying to adapt to the new world that the ABS challenge system is ushering in. There are a lot of logistics to work and strategies to test this spring, and clubs are already showing diverging views on when (and how often) to use their challenges. The Los Angeles Angels are among the teams that are spending significant time figuring out their ABS strategies, but they may have an ace up their sleeve.

Early returns are that catchers, by a wide margin, have been the best at making challenges thus far. However, Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud hasn't exactly inspired a ton of confidence with his challenge choices thus far, though there is still plenty of time for him to dial in his eye for the strike zone before the start of the regular season.

One Angels player whose eye isn't in question is actually first baseman Nolan Schanuel, and he seems very excited to use the new balls and strikes challenge system to his advantage.

Nolan Schanuel could end up being the Angels player who capitalizes on the ABS challenge system the most

It is pretty easy to understand why Schanuel is pleased with having the ability to challenge pitches this year. While LA is almost certainly going to put some guardrails on everyone when it comes to when using or not using challenges is appropriate, Schanuel has a career 11.3% walk rate (that's good) and sports a strong chase rate (top 24% in baseball) to go along with that willingness to work deep counts.

As a result, Schanuel has forged quite a reputation for being a very patient hitter, even if the results when he does make contact haven't been stellar just yet. When asked about the new challenge system, Schanuel was unequivocal in his excitement in comments to the media.

“I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a good opportunity for players to let their instincts kick in. There are times where I go back to the dugout, and I was wrong, and sometimes I go back, and I was right. It’s going to be interesting to see how each team uses it …I’m excited to see where it takes us.”

Time will tell if Schanuel's excitement will turn into tangible results. It is hard to imagine that he will walk THAT much more than he already does unless Schanuel starts punishing more pitches in the zone. However, there is no denying that Schanuel has the eye and patience to put himself in a position to succeed at challenging balls and strikes. Now we just have to figure out exactly how much of a leash the Angels are going to give him to actually do it.