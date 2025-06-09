As the Angels continue to win series (two in a row after a chaotic week against the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners), their need for pitching becomes more and more clear. Their bullpen has been better as of late, as Connor Brogdon has been serviceable alongside a truly elite bounce back from Reid Detmers. And while Ryan Zeferjahn and Kenley Jansen fill out the late innings for the Angels, they still need arms to provide innings when their starters can't go late into games. And with Ron Washington committing to Kyle Hendricks and Jack Kochanowicz until further notice, that need is only amplified.

An opportunity for a low risk arm became available on Sunday, when the Astros designated former first round pick and top prospect Forrest Whitley for assignment. Drafted at 17th overall in 2016, Whitley was once among the best prospects in all of baseball, peaking as the #5 rated prospect prior to the 2019 season by Baseball America. The Astros ran out of options this season, though, and had no choice but to make Whitley available on waivers for anyone to place a claim on his services.

Whitley has been just downright bad so far in his MLB career. Injuries have largely derailed what was once one of the most promising starting pitcher prospects in baseball, as Tommy John surgery in 2021 made a big impact on Whitley's development. He eventually made his MLB debut in 2024, posting a 5.40 ERA in his three appearances.

This year, however, his ERA has skyrocketed to 12.27 as he battled injuries both during Spring Training and during the regular season. His limited availability and lack of production forced the Astros' hand, as they needed to designate him for assignment to make room for Sunday's starting pitcher.

While the Angels have a chance to add an elite arm to their organization in the MLB Draft next month, adding someone with as much talent as Whitley has to be intriguing. He is the ideal "change of scenery" candidate, as a new coaching staff and atmosphere could be enough to make things click and turn him into a formidable reliever. And with Detmers looking more like a potential starter, there could be a role for Whitley to fill rather quickly in Anaheim.

The Angels have consistently been trotting Hector Neris out of their bullpen despite his 6.00 ERA. I find it hard to believe Perry Minasian and Co. would not rather take a chance on someone they know has all the talent to be a top arm for this team rather than continuing to watch Neris blow leads. And if the Angels do claim Whitley and he can't provide, they can treat him like any of their other top pitching prospects and get him out of Anaheim immediately.

