The Los Angeles Angels have a massive decision to make at the second base position for 2026, as whoever starts at the keystone could suggest whether or not the organization wants to contend. Christian Moore flashed early in his MLB career, got injured and was not the same impact player when he returned. The Angels ought to let the former first round pick marinate more in the minor leagues (like a normal team would), but if they do not fill the keystone this offseason then they might push Moore back to a place where he could be set up to fail.

As it happens, there are several free agent second baseman that could fit the bill...including one who may actually take the Angels' money this time around.

Angels could take second shot at top free agent after he spurned them last year

Gleyber Torres was offered a multi-year contract by Perry Minasian and the Halos last offseason, and decided he wanted to go contend for a World Series in Detroit instead. It just so happens that the Angels might be interested in extending Torres another offer (according to Jon Heyman), as his skill-set would mesh well in the Halos' batting order. Minasian is dead-set on adding players who can actually put the ball in play and get on base, and Torres' metrics suggest he might be the perfect player to stick at the top of this Angels lineup...i.e. an 81st percentile K%, 95th percentile BB%, 100th percentile Chase%, 80th, percentile Whiff%, and 89th percentile xwOBA.

Heyman: “The Angels may be interested in Gleyber Torres again (they were last year).” https://t.co/9nbj7yWzWD — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) November 14, 2025

Torres is a right-handed hitter, which the Angels already have a ton of, and his fielding is pretty poor. The Angels might prefer somebody like Jorge Polanco or Willi Castro simply because they are lefty, but Torres remains the most talented second baseman available who is still in his 20s. The same reasons the Angels wanted him last year still apply to this year.

The former Yankees player went to Detroit and did make a solid impact for the Tigers. In fact, one could make the case that he would have even more lineup protection if he came to Anaheim and left Detroit. Sticking Torres in the leadoff spot ahead of Zach Neto, Mike Trout, and Jo Adell, Taylor Ward if they stick around would allow Torres to continue taking pitches and working his way on base similar to what he's shown in his career.

Torres probably still wants to sign with a contender, which hurts the Angels' candidacy, but there is a looming lockout that might ensure that his camp wants to sign for the most years possible. If the Angels extend yet another multi-year deal then perhaps he signs on the dotted line this time around.