Angels could turn to exciting young arm after Yusei Kikuchi injury setback

Yusei Kikuchi was not having a great start to the 2026 season, but his injury during a game against the Chicago White Sox certainly wasn't ideal for the Los Angeles Angels. If nothing else, the Angels need stability in their starting rotation and despite his struggles, Kikuchi was capable of taking the mound every time his spot was up. That may not be the case moving forward.

The Angels initially referred to the injury as shoulder inflammation, but it's often a catch-all diagnosis until imaging is completed. Kikuchi has had an MRI completed, but the Angels are being tight-lipped about the results. General manager Perry Minasian told reporters over the weekend that the team is collecting additional information on Kikuchi's injury before determining next steps.

It sounds like Angels are preparing to be without Yusei Kikuchi

Once additional opinions are needed on injuries and the team is dragging their feet on providing that information to the public, it's often because the pitcher is trying to stave off surgery that could end their season. It certainly feels like that is what is at play for Kikuchi.

The remainder of Kikuchi's 2026 season potentially being in jeopardy doesn't dramatically change the outlook of the Angels' season, but it adds to the question mark that has been their starting rotation. Jose Soriano and Jack Kochanowicz have been bright spots, Reid Detmers is trying to figure things out, but the rest of the rotation has been a revolving door of unproven arms.

Assuming Kikuchi is going to be out for a significant amount of time, Caden Dana should be the answer. The Angels, in true Angels' form, were quick with Dana's ascension to the majors. He was drafted by LA in 2022 and made his debut in 2024 when he was 20. He's never exactly had an extended runway with the big-league club, but that should change now.

Dana had a rough outing against the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate that is skewing his ERA, but more importantly, he's striking out nearly 30% of the hitters he's faced this season while walking under 5%. Opposing hitters are also hitting only .174 against him.

It's time for the Angels to give Dana another opportunity in the rotation, and unlike before, they should just insert him in the rotation and keep him there.