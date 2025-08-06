As the Angels' playoff fates continue to seemingly hang on the results of each and every game, one thing is becoming glaringly obvious (and maybe it already was) -- Perry Minasian failed at the trade deadline. Not because he bought, but because he did not buy enough. He took a half measure instead of a full measure for reasons that remain unclear.

Angels' deadline acquisitions proving that Perry Minasian failed once again

Going into the deadline, the Angels had some inarguable needs. They needed an upgraded bench desperately, the bullpen needed veteran reinforcements to provide consistency and third base and the fifth spot in the rotation remained weak spots. Perry Minasian and the Angels front office improved the bullpen and the bench (although there is little proof Oswald Peraza is that much of an upgrade on offense). They did not give up anything of value to do so, and it shows.

Nevertheless, the results from these deadline acquisitions has shown just why Minasian's deadline logic was flawed from the get-go and did next to nothing to actually help this team make a playoff push.

Peraza, for example. He plays phenomenal defense. Whether at third base, shortstop, or second base, he is an elite glove that the Angels needed with the defensive shortcomings of Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo and former backup Kevin Newman. Peraza will likely play in most games as a defensive substitute. He has twice been used as a pinch hitter, and twice failed as a pinch hitter, though. He did go 1-3 in his lone start as a Halo so far, but so far there is no indication the coaching staff can help him in any way.

Luis García has had two appearances, both in losses. He has allowed one run, and while it is nice to have a reliable pitcher to fill innings, it appears Ray Montgomery does not see any sort of leverage opportunities for García. With Kenley Jansen reserved to dominate in the ninth inning, Reid Detmers is the only high-leverage reliever the Angels have, and the hopes were that one of the deadline acquisitions could turn into a second option.

Andrew Chafin, begrudged as he may be to live in California for the next few months, has been the best acquisition so far. He has yet to allow a run through three appearances, and was used in the seventh inning of the Angels' comeback win over Chicago. He has had an impressive 2025 and is likely the best bet to move up Montgomery's pecking order in the bullpen.

Even if all of these acquisitions gave the Angels the best case scenario, though, it still would not be enough. This team was not two relievers and a bench piece away from being a contender. While there is a chance they can still sneak into the Wild Card (especially with the Yankees free fall), the ceiling of this team is likely that of another "good, not great" Angels squad.

