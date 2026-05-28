Angels' disputed Mike Trout challenge exposes major ABS problem

Major League Baseball's ABS challenge system is still a work-in-progress. Though the league attempted to work out all the kinks through trials in minor league play and spring training, implementing it at the big-league level has not been without its challenges. One such flaw emerged during Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers.

During the top of the third inning with two outs and a runner on first base, Tigers starter Casey Mize delivered a first-pitch strike to Angels outfielder Mike Trout. At least, it was called a strike, right?

The pitch appeared to graze the outside of strike zone and home plate umpire Brennan Miller even gestured to his right with an extended hand and can be heard saying the word "strike". Trout, who knows the strike zone well, calmly stepped out of the batter's box and after about three to four seconds, tapped his helmet and asked for an ABS review.

Trout's ABS challenge not allowed.



Trout thought the pitch was originally called a ball by the home plate umpire (even though it ended up being called a strike)...which is why he didn't challenge right away.



You can hear something before "strike."



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/UlKNlyvIAI — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 27, 2026

By rule, players must "immediately" tap their helmet if they wish to challenge a pitch. Most umpires give the player about a two-second window, but despite the delay, Miller conceded and called for an ABS review of the pitch in question. Replay showed the pitched missed the strike zone by a slim margin and should've been called a ball.

But even after the ABS system revealed that the pitch should've been called a ball, the umpires huddled together and disallowed Trout's challenge. Again, by rule, umpires are allowed to do this, but that typically doesn't occur after a replay has been requested. The ABS clearly showed that Trout was correct.

Mike Trout and Angels manager Kurt Suzuki weren't happy with ABS

The final result was several minutes of both Trout and manager Kurt Suzuki arguing with Miller and the other umpires. Trout claimed that Miller first called the pitch a ball, then reversed course and later called the pitch a strike. Replays of the pitch revealed that something was said, but the microphone didn't pick it up clearly.

What this situation revealed is that while ABS has certainly added a new element to the game, it feels somewhat incomplete, doesn't it? If the ball was called a strike, but the replay clearly showed that it was a ball, shouldn't that remained the call? While Trout's request was certainly late, the umpire allowed it. Why should Trout be punished for the umpire's mistake?

As technology becomes even more advanced, it's quite likely that the ABS challenge system will eventually graduate to an automatic strike zone that's monitored by machines 100% of the time. While some fans (and players) want the human element to remain part of the game, that seems unlikely given the current direction of ABS.