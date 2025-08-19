Baseball fans love a good brawl, a player or two melting down and looking to scrap and actual emotion manifesting in physical confrontation. However, even the most bloodthirsty fan has a line. It's all in good fun unti somebody goes way too far. Well, the Seattle Mariners had a player on a rehab assignment who did exactly that.

Angels division rival's behavior during rehab assignment should result in suspension

Longer look at Victor Robles tossing the bat at the pitcher after getting hit, Robles also hucked a caddy of sunflower seeds onto the field after they got him to go back to the dugout pic.twitter.com/cx7pKfeeGX — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) August 18, 2025

In a recent example of a player behaving despicably, Víctor Robles showed his true colors while with Triple-A Tacoma. Joey Estes for the Las Vegas Aces (the A's Triple-A affiiate) let a fastball get away from him, and ended up plunking the outfielder on his right shoulder. Robles picked up the ball late, and actually ended up swinging through the pitch. Turns out Robles' throwing shoulder was fine given that he immediately picked up his bat and hurled it at Estes.

Robles was tossed after throwing his bat, but that did not stop him from continuing his antics. He semi-charged the mound and kept jawing at Estes as his teammates and coaches held him back. Angels legend Jack López actually got involved in the skirmish in order to disarm Robles, and cooler heads ultimately prevailed...naturally before the bullpens emptied and the relievers charged the field for no reason. Robles was escorted to the dugout, but threw a sunflower seed caddy onto the field before he went back to the Rainers' clubhouse.

Angels fans cannot help but think of the time the Angels and Mariners had a brawl back in 2022, which was capped off by Raisel Iglesias hurling sunflower seeds onto the field. The then-Angels closer was suspended for two games, and 11 other players and coaches were popped by the league as well. Current Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery was among the suspended parties, as he loves to get testy during melees.

Robles has spent the last season and a half with the Angels' division rival -- playing 10 games with Seattle this season and 77 games with them last season after coming over from the Washington Nationals following a release. This meltdown should not permit him to play games for the Mariners again anytime soon, as he is for sure looking at a lengthy suspension for his actions. Losing your mind during a Triple-A game which consists of virtually every player not wanting to be there whatsoever is wild stuff, and clearly Robles' mental needs to be cleared.

