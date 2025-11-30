Angels' dream trade candidate may be available as Diamondbacks "listening" to offers

Depending on which Angels fan you ask, the second base position is either in need of a huge upgrade for 2026 or should be slotted for Christian Moore. No matter who is asked, the Angels' biggest need is at the hot corner. And hey, they probably need some depth in the outfield (even after bringing back some depth), especially after the Taylor Ward trade left their depth somewhat thin. Honestly, a better backup option at shortstop would be nice too in case Zach Neto is forced to miss time again.

And luckily for the Angels, they can solve all of those problems at once this offseason if they are willing to pay up for one of the best players not just on the trade market, but in the entire MLB. While a trade is no sure thing, the Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly (at the very least) listening to offers for second baseman (and third baseman, and shortstop, and outfielder) Ketel Marte.

Angels perfect trade candidate Ketel Marte seemingly up for grabs in Arizona

While the word on Ketel Marte at the start of the offseason was that he was not going to be traded, the Diamondbacks are seemingly beginning to switch course. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported they are listening to offers, which is a step in the right direction for any teams hoping to acquire Marte's services.

"The Diamondbacks are actively listening."@jonmorosi has the latest on Ketel Marte potentially being traded this offseason 👀 pic.twitter.com/hjlD93EdqW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 25, 2025

The haul a team would have to send for Marte would be huge. However, he is pretty much a perfect trade candidate for any team. He is severely underpaid, with an AAV just under $20 million per year. He can play nearly any position on the diamond outside of catcher. And most importantly, Marte is one of the most elite hitters in the game.

Baseball Savant ranked Marte in the 95th percentile of hitters in Batting Run Value, showing just how much he brings to a team when he steps up to the plate. The switch-hitter has posted a career OPS of .823, which has jumped over the past three seasons to .843, .932, and .893 respectively. At 32-years old, Marte is only getting better. And while most hitters' bat speed tends to slow down at this point, Marte's still ranks in the 85th percentile. So while his contract goes through his age-37 season, Marte has shown no signs of slowing down.

Marte is older than the Angels would likely want in any trade targets. Nonetheless, he is an absolutely perfect trade target for the organization. The package would be huge, but the team could essentially fill their biggest needs with one player while still having a good chunk of payroll to attack pitching in free agency. Marte is, without a doubt, the type of player that could come in and help end the 11-year playoff drought plaguing the Angels.