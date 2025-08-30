The Angels have been operating with four pitchers in their starting rotation for a not-insignificant amount of time now. Between both José Soriano and Tyler Anderson going on the paternity list this month and Víctor Mederos hitting the injured list, the Angels' pitching depth is being put to the test. They now have Yusei Kikuchi, Kyle Hendricks, Soriano and Anderson back, but do not have an immediate plan for their fifth starter. September call-ups are close, so the Angels might promote a Caden Dana or Ryan Johnson to fill that spot. However, fans have their eyes on a recently released pitcher who once talked down on the Angels.

Angels fans clamoring for pitcher who definitely will not want to sign with the team

The #Angels need innings(good or bad). Walker Buehler can provide those… https://t.co/s0e8r1nmmc — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) August 29, 2025

The Boston Red Sox just cut ties with Walker Buehler, despite his bona fide postseason track record. Boston is gearing up for their playoff push, but decided that Buehler and his inflated ERA, BB%, etc. was not good enough for their roster. Perhaps Craig Breslow forgot that Buehler was horrible last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the regular season before shoving for them in the playoffs. In fact, he recorded the final out of the World Series -- a badge of honor bestowed upon teams to a player who earned the right to close out a championship season for his dominant pitching.

With Buehler getting released seemingly out of nowhere, Angels fans might want to bring in Buehler to fill their final rotation spot. Well, he was once quite haughty as a Dodger when discussing the Angels. Not only that, he was dropped by the Red Sox now likely because Breslow is doing him a favor -- if he signs by September 1st, he would be eligible to pitch in the playoffs. If the Angels were actually playoff-bound, maybe Buehler would retract his past sentiments on the franchise and join them.

Buehler will be a free agent once again after this season. He signed a "prove it" deal with Boston, but did not prove he was worth a long-term deal in any way, shape or form. Much like the Pittsburgh Pirates did with Andrew Heaney recently, the Red Sox transitioned Buehler to the bullpen right before releasing him. In 112.1 innings for Boston, the 31-year-old posted a 5.45 ERA, 5.93 FIP and a 1.56 WHIP. He posted a near even 6.73 K/9 and 4.41 BB/9, which is a brutal showing for a pitcher who was once viewed as a front-end rotation piece. He is definitely a player who would fit in with the Angels, but he will definitely be scooped up by a playoff-bound team like the New York Yankees imminently.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout