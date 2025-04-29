Angels fans cringe as 3 former players tear it up with their new teams

Kevin Pillar

Bruce Bochy is solely starting Pillar against left-handed pitchers, even leading him off in Rangers games against LHPs now that Marcus Semien has been moved out of that spot in the batting order. Against left-handed pitchers, Pillar has a .308 batting average and constantly turns in reliable at bats for a lineup that is desperate for his production in those spots.

It was not surprising to see the Rangers bring on Pillar to a minor league deal, but it was shocking to see him crush spring training and make their Opening Day roster. Angels fans would have happily brought back Pillar to the same deal he got with Texas, especially given that the Angels have a .195 batting average against left-handed pitchers this season (the second worst average in the league). He is a mentor and consummate professional in the locker room.

Oh, and Pillar is 2/5 against the Angels this season.