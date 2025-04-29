Angels fans cringe as 3 former players tear it up with their new teams

Mickey Moniak

Moniak has been one of the few bright spots for the historically bad Colorado Rockies. Of Rockies players to start in more than 15 of their 28 games, Moniak has their second highest SLG, second most total bases, and third most extra base hits.

Moniak has not been flawless by any means and the Angels are probably better off giving his playing time to players like Jo Adell and Kyren Paris. It's great seeing him get more of a chance to continue his major league career, and take advantage of the thin air of Denver.

Honorable Mentions: Carlos Estévez, Luis García, Eric Wagaman

The Angels were never going to bring Estévez or García back after trading them at the deadline. Despite concerning stats regarding his ability to strike batters out, Estévez signed a long-term deal with the Royals this offseason that the Angels were never willing to give out after what happened with Robert Stephenson. Well, he has seven saves, a 2.77 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts in 13 innings with the Royals.

Many thought that García might be out of league after his abysmal showing with the Red Sox post-trade deadline last year. Well, like they do, the Dodgers signed García as a reclamation project and resurrected his career. He has appeared in 14 games this season with Los Angeles, the fourth most of all their pitchers, and has posted respectable stats.

Wagaman shockingly signed a major league deal this offseason with the Miami Marlins, but has lived up to the deal the first month of the season. He has scored the most runs of Marlins hitters, is tied for the third most hits on their team, and second most home runs.

