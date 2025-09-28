The Houston Astros' season ends today. They are going to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and the Angels' come-from-behind victory on Friday was one of the biggest nails in their coffin. There are some that are questioning whether the Astros' championship window is sealed shut, which is music to an Angels fan's ears given how long Houston has dominated the American League West. The Astros missing the postseason a year after getting swept in the Wild Card round certainly feels like a changing of the tide!

Many in national sports media are debating whether the Detroit Tigers or New York Mets had a bigger collapse this season, but the Astros may well have a worse choke-job than those two!

Angels fans dancing on Astros' grave after division rival out-freefalls Tigers, Mets

Forget the Wild Card, how did the Astros not win the AL West?!? At the end of June, the Astros were 50-34 and held a six-game lead in the AL West. Houston also had the second best record in the entire American League. They were silencing the doubters that said they would not be the same after letting both Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman walk in free agency. It just stinks that it all came crumbling down for them!

Many would say that you could chock all of their woes up to injury to their core group of players (Yordan Alvarez, Josh Hader, Isaac Paredes namely). Even with injuries to those players, and pitchers like Kaleb Ort, Bennett Sousa, Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers, a team that lauds itself as a factory of player development should not go from atop the American League to missing the playoffs outright. Everyone said the Astros did not need Bregman and Tucker because they could develop their way back to the playoffs yet again! Blaming everything on injuries is a weak excuse, especially for Astros fans. You let two superstars walk and crumbled after their replacements shockingly went down.

Say what you will about the Tigers' freefall, but at least they made the postseason! Despite their gigantic payroll and rostering several superstars, the Mets could still miss the playoffs. They should not be relying on game no. 162 to make the postseason over the Cincinnati Reds, who spend a fraction on their players compared to NYM. However, unlike the Astros, they are in one of the toughest divisions in the sport and the National League is just so, so much better than the American League. The Mets have a much tougher road than the Astros, and it's not like the Astros are some mid-market organization either. They had every opportunity to spend big and win big like the Mets too.

The Angels and Astros will square off today in what will mark the end of both their seasons. The Angels fans in Anaheim should enjoy this lifeless Astros team after they failed to meet expectations and blew a massive lead in the AL West and Wild Card. Angels fans don't have a lot to cheer for themselves, so it's comforting to see another org in shambles too.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout