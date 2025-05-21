Angels fans have been dejected almost immediately after their favorite team signed a guy by the name of Anthony Rendon, as once he was brought in they have been subjected to watch well below average third basemen and baseball. It truly feels like Rendon cursed the franchise, as it's been a comedy of errors with this organization from the moment he stepped in the door. Since Rendon signed his $245 million deal before the 2020 season, the Angels have utilized 28 third basemen with the best option being Luis Rengifo. Rengifo makes just south of $6 million this year and is not exactly setting himself up well for a giant pay raise in free agency, possibly due to him succumbing to the Rendon Curse?

Well, the Angels do have a contender for the best third basemen the team has rostered in the last six seasons (at least), but it might be considered a faux pas to comment on his performance publicly given the player's injury history and the malediction Rendon imparted on the Angels' hot corner.

Angels fans desperately want to praise their new third baseman but are terrified to

Yoán Moncada...let's say this carefully...has been really, really good in the games he's played this season as the team's Anthony Rendon replacement. Who's to say if he can remain durable enough to post consistently the rest of the season, but in his 21 games played (out of a possible 47) he has been nothing short of spectacular.

His game-tying, 439 ft., three-run home run against the Athletics was extremely emblematic of his impact on the Angels this season. Moncada, who the Angels brought in on a one-year, $5 million deal in the team's first indication that they were finally going to move on from playing Rendon every day, only trails Zach Neto for the best fWAR and offensive fWAR on the team. He trails Matthew Lugo and Neto in OPS and wOBA, and Nolan Schanuel in batting average. It's been great....so far...*knocks on wood*

When talking about baseball, you do your best to not jinx anything. For example: When a game is flying by, you never comment on it or else the game will start to drag in the most boring possible ways. The same goes for a pitching throwing a no-hitter. In this case, do not say anything with regards to a once great prospect showing signs of life.

Angels fans are facing the impossible task of trying their best to be tight-lipped about Moncada, as if they start praising him he might immediately turn back into a pumpkin. It's worth mentioning that he played 12 games last year, 92 the year before and 104 in 2022 and has been dealing with a thumb issue for most of this season.

So, we're going to zip our lips despite enjoying the Moncada experience thus far. It's been good, just keep your expectations low and eradicate hope.

