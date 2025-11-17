Angels fans forced to watch as Mariners make huge move to start free agency

While the offseason around the big leagues has officially been going on since the World Series ended, the Angels and teams around the league have mostly been making smaller, depth-building moves. The Angels have been active, with the acquisition of a promising arm for their bullpen among their moves. They have also been doing their homework internationally, as they had a scout in attendance to get their eye on one of the top Japanese players eligible for MLB free agency this offseason. However, the Seattle Mariners stole the little attention away from Anaheim by signing one of the best players on the market Sunday evening.

BREAKING: First baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The first major free agent to sign this winter goes back to Seattle, where he was beloved after joining the Mariners in a deadline trade. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2025

Josh Naylor was one of the biggest names moved at the trade deadline in 2025, and was now one of the best players available in free agency. It is clear that the Seattle Mariners were desperate to bring Naylor back, which makes all the sense in the world considering his already-great numbers got even better after he was traded to Seattle alongside third baseman Eugenio Suarez (who is now likely headed for a new home). Now, they get their offensive core in place with Naylor resigned, Cal Raleigh coming off a MVP-runner up campaign, and Julio Rodriguez continuing to be one of the best young players in baseball.

Angels have to sit and watch as Seattle gears up for WS run

The Angels were not going to sign Josh Naylor this offseason. They have Nolan Schanuel who, despite being an inferior player to Naylor (Schanuel's WAR in 2025 was 1.3 while Naylor's was 3.1) is a good, young option on a team with far bigger holes to fill. Schanuel has progressed each year of his career, and the Angels are invested in him as the first baseman of their present and future.

Nonetheless, seeing Josh Naylor return to the division rival Mariners as the first big move of the offsason hurts. With the Mariners and him agreeing to a five-year deal, it just makes the Angels' chances at playoff contention an even harder task. While the numbers are not out yet for Naylor's five-year deal, MLB Trade Rumors had him predicted for a five-year, $90 million deal. While the number could hit six-digits for Naylor, somewhere in that range is a likely outcome.

The Angels have a lot of work left if they want to end their 11-year playoff drought next season. Naylor sticking with the Mariners instead of heading the National League makes that much tougher, and the Halos will have to spend big if they want to catch up in the ever-improving AL West.