Zach Neto is able to do many things on a baseball field that people could not even dream of doing, but even he has his limitations. Neto covers ground in the field with the best of them, is a savvy player in between the ears and is one of the best hitters in the sport. The shortstop is the organization's most prized asset, so forgive fans if they get a touch sentimental when he gets hit by a pitch and later leaves the game because of it.

In the third inning of the Angels' series finale against the Cincinnati Reds, Neto wore a 78 MPH changeup from Nick Martinez on his wrist. A couple innings later, Neto grounded out and was visibly in pain from the contact. So, he was removed from the game and fans were praying that it was precautionary despite Neto's actions. Hey, at least it was a changeup from Martinez and not a triple-digit heater from Hunter Greene!

Angels fans left holding their breath after Zach Neto exits another game with injury

#Angels Zach Neto came out after a few notably rough looking swings in his last at-bat



He was hit by a pitch on left wrist earlier in the game but was shaking out his right hand after this at-bat pic.twitter.com/eCKChBk99o — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) August 21, 2025

“I feel pretty good,” Neto said in front of Jeff Fletcher of The OC Register. “Just sore right now. A little weak, but that’s usually what happens when you get hit.” Neto was in great spirits after the game due to the x-rays showing no signs of a break. Negative was positive for the Angels fans and the face of the franchise.

Obviously, the Angels need Neto back in the lineup as soon as possible if they are to not put themselves at a serious competitive disadvantage. The team's next series comes against the Chicago Cubs, who have the fifth best record in baseball and it would be brutal if Neto misses even one of those games. However, the Angels will more than likely need to give Neto another day or two following the team's off day in order for him to build back his strength fully. It's not worth the risk to run him out there as part of some last gasp of contention.

Angels fans are getting pretty sick and tired of watching Neto exit games with injury. Twice before, Neto has injured his shoulder after sliding into a bag head-first. The first time that happened, last season against the Chicago White Sox, the 24-year-old needed surgery on his throwing shoulder and missed roughly a month of games and the entirety of 2025 spring training.

Through no fault of his own, Neto keeps leaving games and Angels fans keep having to implore the baseball gods to leave him be. Mike Trout has been giving fans similar feelings for years now, and do not even get us started with the Anthony Rendon experience. It's all pretty exasperating, really.

