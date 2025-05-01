The Angels mostly have been beating themselves of late, but the guy calling balls and strikes was not doing them any favors. Jim Wolf had a bad night behind the plate in as pivotal of an April game as a team can have, given the Angels' record against divisional opponents and their exasperating losing steak that consists of hitters strike out constantly and pitchers who cannot strike anybody out. Umpires miss pitches all the time, and in the long-run umpire luck evens out for teams. However, given the stakes of the game, Angels fans were calling for his job after their favorite team lost yet again.

Umpire Jim Wolf missed 17 calls in the Angels Mariners game and 11 of them, including 3 strikeouts, went against the Angels.



The Angels lost by 2. pic.twitter.com/qvPS5dvA4x — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) April 30, 2025

Angels fans losing their minds over home plate umpire Jim Wolf costing them dearly

Umpires can have questionable strike zones, but if they are consistent with it then it makes it more tolerable. Wolf both had a bad strike zone and it was inconsistent, meaning he was just guessing back there.

Mark Gubicza was so mad on the call, openly pointing out how far off the plate the pitches were against Angels' hitters. Watching your favorite team lose pathetically night-in, night-out can cause emotions to boil over, even for the broadcasters. One can only imagine what the Angels players and coaches were saying both during and after the game pertaining to the calls being made. The Angels could use "Gubey" as their manager if he is going to show some fire, as Ron Washington's stoicism during games in which his team is getting screwed over is causing fans even more misery. He will not say anything during games whatsoever while fans are screaming at their televisions.

The Angels' season is going into the dumpster. As they turn the page on the month of April, they are 12-16 and just went winless on their five-game road trip. They got swept in a two-game series against the Mariners, and are now 1-7 versus American League West opponents. If this keeps going, any umpire who keeps missing calls is going to get an earful from players and coaches as the vibes must just be atrocious inside that locker room right now. Angels' fandom will be put to the test here soon with the way things are going.

