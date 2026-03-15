Angels fans’ reactions to Arte Moreno’s latest “foot-in-mouth” moment are priceless

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has a special talent for gaffes and making comments that upset fans of the team. He exercised that talent yet again recently and the response from fans has been priceless even though it reveals the sad state the team is currently in.

In a recent column in The Orange County Register, fans sent in emails to area columnist Jim Alexander expressing their displeasure. Angels fans have a right to be outraged. Some have said they do not plan to support the team anymore because of Moreno, declaring: "I don’t need to contribute my hard-earned money to an owner who doesn’t care about his fans.”

Another wrote: "Arte thinks he owns a theme park, not a baseball team. And as long as it’s pulling in money, the fact he never gets to see them win and the fans hate him doesn’t seem to matter much."

This one may be the most damning: "Arte Moreno, if you love baseball, at all, sell the [expletive] team. Hopefully to a person/group who loves the game maybe just a little bit more.”

Angels fans unleash their fury on owner Arte Moreno

It's not a surprise to see this sort of vitriol directed at Moreno. Whenever owners say stupid things like, 'Fans don't care about winning,' they are just asking for trouble and backlash. Moreno even drew the attention of the MLB Players' Association with his comments. That takes an almost intentional level of incompetence.

This is nothing new, though. Moreno has been making boneheaded remarks and decisions for years. His leadership has led to what the Angels currently are. If they aren't a laughingstock they are at least largely irrelevant in the MLB picture as a whole. No one gives them much of a chance to do anything this season which is really not that shocking.

Many fans who wrote in and voiced their displeasure through that column bemoaned the fact that Mike Trout has to play on a team like the Angels. Some even said they wanted their favorite player to be traded away to another team that actually has a shot at contending so he has a chance to win a World Series in what has been an incredibly impressive career.

Rich guys like Moreno probably don't learn from their mistakes because they don't have to as longas they keep making money. But maybe the fan outcry over his latest remarks will stir something within him and bring about some sort of change.