Angels fans are waiting on pins and needles for their future first ballot Hall of Famer's return from his most recent ailment, and just received a strange update on what Mike Trout is doing in order to clear hurdles. Trout is rehabbing a bone bruise in his left knee that he sustained while running out a ground ball against the Seattle Mariners, and, on the day the Angels opened up a series in San Diego, the right fielder ran on a machine that few fans are familiar while traveling with the team.

Mike Trout will be running on the Alter G (zero gravity) treadmill today. Wash says if all goes well, we’ll see where he goes from there. — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) May 12, 2025

Totally, Erica. We were all about to suggest that Trout should hop on the ol' Alter G. The zero gravity treadmill allows Trout to not put full weight on his joints.

Angels fans receive bizarre report pertaining to Mike Trout's return from knee injury

It's been more than 10 days since Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list, and it sure seems like it will take another week or two until he returns to the 3-hole of the Angels' lineup. Trout is doing some hitting drills, but has yet to run on the field to test the knee. It has not been announced whether he will embark on a minor league rehab assignment once he is cleared for games. Obviously, the Angels will not rush Trout back before he is 100% ready to go given their place in the standings and his extensive injury history.

Running on a zero gravity machine is clearly a small bar to clear, but fans will really be locked in for updates once Trout is back on the field. Fans are incredibly traumatized from his meniscus rehab last season, and are hoping beyond belief that there is no setback in any way, shape or form this time around. Kyren Paris and Jo Adell are holding down centerfield while Trout remains out.

In a weird way, seeing that Trout is going to run on a zero gravity treadmill to test his knee makes you feel better about the Angels' facilities and training methods. Every baseball writer and pundit remarks on the Angels being behind the times with their operations, so it's somewhat reassuring to see that they utilize a state of the art treadmill. Progress?

