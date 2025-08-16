The Los Angeles Dodgers have been playing bad baseball for quite a while now, and their fanbase is starting to get tense and unruly. The defending World Series champions now have a large sample size of well below average on-field play -- since July 4th the Dodgers have a 13-21 record, which makes them the fifth worst team in baseball in that time. Only their division rivals in the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies, plus the Washington Nationals and Tampa Bay Rays have been worse during that month-and-a-half. The Dodgers, albeit temporarily, lost their lead in the National League West and their typically arrogant is lashing out.

Fortunately for Los Angeles Angels fans, they were able to watch their favorite team completely dismantle their crosstown rivals in a recent series. Unfortunately for Angels fans, the Dodgers fans incited yet another melee as a result.

Angels fans shaking their heads in disgust after Dodgers fan brawl breaks out at game

Dodger fans continue to be the worst type of fans ever



It’s embarrassing



pic.twitter.com/ZkJFNbcHRv — Jo Show Adell (@JoShowAdell) August 15, 2025

Dodgers fans will fight anybody. They will exchange blows with Giants fans, San Diego Padres fans and even each other. In the latest example of this radical behavior, two men wearing Dodgers garb (one was wearing a Shohei Ohtani uniform) got into it in the stands. It appeared to be the Ohtani jersey-wearing man holding back the other Dodgers fan from a confrontation with somebody else. However, the fan then starting punching the other in the face as several other fans backed away in horror and for their safety. One hero Angels security officer got involved by the end.

Say what you want about Arte Moreno, but he does do a good job of procuring a family-friendly confines at Angels Stadium. Parents and their kids will constantly adventure to the park to watch the Angels, including tourist families with small children who spent the day at Disneyland. Dodgers fans ruined the Feng Shui of The Big A pre-game, mid-game and post-game pretty much every game of the series.

Angels fans know how to deal with the agony of defeat graciously, and Dodgers fans do not. The Dodgers fans travel well, which means that they take up a large portion of the stands...but it also means there is much more likelihood of a fight breaking out given their nature. Taking out frustration via punching one another would have been funny had it occurred in Dodgers Stadium, but doing so in front of families at Angels Stadium is gross.

