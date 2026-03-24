Angels fans shouldn't ignore what Zach Neto just said about this year's team

Zach Neto has some words for the haters. He couldn't care less what you think. The Los Angeles Angels are set to begin the 2026 season and expectations among experts, pundits, and even fans are extraordinarily low. The Angels shortstop, however, does not share those sentiments.

Neto told to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register (subscription required). “I (couldn't) care less what other people think. But we also use it as motivation. We know that nobody thinks we’re going to win ballgames. We joke around here like, ‘Oh (expletive), we won a game today.’ But we all believe we can win.”

Angels shortstop Zach Neto has strong words for the haters

Neto's attitude is no doubt echoed by his teammates who are sure to take on an "us against the world" type of mentality this season. The Angels finished with a 72-90 record last season, and haven't had a winning season since 2015. They last went to the postseason in 2014, and you have to go all the way back to 2009 in order to find LA's last playoff series win.

But none of the noise seems to bother Neto. Nor should it. Regardless of the resources this year's team has, or doesn't have, they have a job to do. They're paid to win games, and that should be the Halos' sole focus heading into 2026. If they're able to silence the doubters along the way, so be it.

And while it's difficult to get psyched up for the upcoming season, it's not as if the Angels are a talentless group of first and second-year players who belong in Triple-A. Los Angeles still has three-time MVP Mike Trout — albeit a year older — along with Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Jo Adell. The Halos are hopeful that a healthy-version of Jorge Soler and the addition of Josh Lowe will bring some pop to the middle of the batting order.

LA's pitching staff, however, is a different story. Fans were hoping to see Grayson Rodriguez on the Opening Day roster, but he'll begin the year on the IL. All signs point to it being a relatively short stint, however. If Reid Detmers can build off his 2025 resurgence and turn into a middle-of-the-rotation starter, the Angels have the makings of a talented young crop of hurlers.

The Angels can compete in the AL West this season

It's easy to look at the results from year's past and think that this year's Angels team will provide even more disappointment. But the AL West is nowhere near the gauntlet this year's AL East is going to be.

The Houston Astros were knocked off their pedestal last season and have a lot of questions heading into 2026. Jose Altuve is a year older (and slower), and while they made improvement to the starting rotation, there's still a ton question marks (and injury concerns) in Houston.

The Seattle Mariners went all the way to the ALCS last season, and there's reason to believe they can get there again. But there's more than coffee brewing in Seattle. There appears to be some friction between Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozerena. Though they've said to have put their differences aside, that's the kind of thing that can derail a clubhouse as the season moves along.

The Athletics are improved, but still an incredibly young team. The Texas Rangers were one of the biggest disappointments in MLB last season, and though they've made some changes, they lack depth across the board — especially in their starting rotation.

Neto and Co. are obviously heading into the season with a chip on their shoulder, and they'll have their chance to prove the doubters wrong. It won't be an easy task, but everyone should stop burying them before the season begins.