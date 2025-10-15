What did the Los Angeles Angels fans do to upset the Baseball Gods? Seriously? Not only do the fans have to suffer through the constant on-field failures, the off-field Arte Moreno foibles and constant drama and scandal hovering over the franchise, but now all of their least favorite teams are reaching the highest highs imaginable. The Texas Rangers, who have sneakily been one of the least successful organizations the past decade, still were able to win the 2023 World Series. The Houston Astros are falling apart these days, but are coming off of one of the most dynastic runs in modern baseball history.

Now, barring a miraculous comeback by either the Toronto Blue Jays or Milwaukee Brewers, the Angels have to endure one the two teams they hate the most win a championship. Unreal.

Angels fans staring down the barrel of a worst possible World Series matchup

Both the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers are leading their Championship Series 2-0. If the Mariners and Dodgers are not the two most-hated teams by Angels fans, they are certainly both in the top-three (the Astros have to be in the top-three, it's a coin-flip as to whether they are in or out of the top-two).

The Mariners feel like they market corrected the Angels this decade. Jo Adell was supposed to be Julio Rodríguez and Logan O'Hoppe was supposed to be Cal Raleigh, right? Where the Mariners were once the snake-bitten franchise for a decade-and-a-half while the Halos were one of the most-dominant teams in baseball, the Angels are now the team wallowing in misery while the Mariners consistently make the postseason. The Mariners once had the longest playoff drought in baseball, now the Angels are on that mantle. The Mariners could potentially win their first World Series as a franchise, which would tie them with the Angels. Seattle's foundation in their lineup, rotation and bullpen show that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon either.

What is there even left to say about the Dodgers? They signed Shohei Ohtani before last season, and he ended up winning National League MVP and a World Series. He will at the very least win a second consecutive NL MVP, and very likely appear in a second straight World Series...despite not hitting whatsoever in either postseason. Even in a world where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Yankees and New York Mets exist, the Angels are perhaps the littlest of all the little brother franchises in sports right now due to the Ohtani factor. So brutal.

Anyway, go Blue Jays. Go Brewers. Please don't just roll over. Can just one of you come back and win?