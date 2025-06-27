The Angels will mull whether or not they want to label themselves as buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline over the next month. The vibes are pretty solid in Anaheim right now, so selling off some beloved clubhouse presences might be in Perry Minasian's best interests. The players understand that it's a business and usually accept when one of their own is shipped off, especially if the return is strong. The Angels have a couple major league players they could trade, but still not be labelled as sellers per se. Tyler Anderson is one, since his performance as of late has been mediocre. The other player's trade value was generally viewed as being completely out the window, but apparently one team still thinks he could be pretty good if he leaves the Halos.

Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post: "The Yankees will consider infield help, with a particular eye on third base since they'd consider moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base, where he's near Gold Glove caliber. The Yankees have liked Luis Rengifo, a change-of-scenery candidate in Anaheim.”

Don't bother the clubbies if the Yankees trade for Rengifo, Angels fans might pack his bags and drive him to the airport themselves!

Angels fans will keel over with laughter when they see who Yankees want to trade for

Has anybody told the Yankees that Rengifo's third base defense this season has been atrocious? He has eight errors at the hot corner this season. Only 12 players have eight or more errors at a position this season, and Rengifo's fielding% is the worst of that group. So that means he makes errors in bulk despite not the biggest sample size. There's a real case to be made that Rengifo is a better defensive second baseman than Chisholm Jr., and Chisholm Jr. is a better defensive third baseman than Rengifo...but do your thing, Yankees!

“He swings at a lot of balls off the plate, and he has a gift to put those balls in play and get rewarded,” Ron Washington once said of Rengifo. “Now we’re trying to shrink the zone and get him in a different spot to where he’s hammering the balls that he should hammer and laying off the pitches that he should take.” As Washington admitted, his approach at the plate is bad. Yes, Rengifo has been slightly better as of late but even his uptick in production at the plate is still substandard for the team, himself and the rest of baseball's standards. Are we supposed to think everything with Rengifo is going to click soon because he has a .656 OPS this month?

There is definitely a sect of Angels fans that love Rengifo, but even they have to know that getting a prospect or two back for him is the best move for this franchise. He is on an expiring contract and there is pretty much zero chance of a reunion. Not to mention that betting on Rengifo's health has long-been a losing proposition for this organization. Just bet on Yoán Moncada's health the rest of the season, deal Rengifo as soon as possible and promote Chad Stevens until Moncada's ready. The Yankees trading for Rengifo gives Andrew Heaney for Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero vibes (spoiler alert: the Angels won that trade by a landslide).

