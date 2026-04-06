Angels farm system concerns grow louder but one prospect could change that

No matter who you ask, the opinion of the Los Angeles Angels' farm system is abysmal. From scouting to player development to the management of assets, the Angels have failed dramatically to build any sort of talent pipeline.

You can count Bleacher Report among the chorus, with the publication ranking the Halos' minors 27th in the league. With that dismal ranking, they do point to one glimmer of hope in the form of catcher Gabriel Davalillo.

Davalillo was Los Angeles' top get during the 2025 international amateur free-agent signing period. The Venezuelan teenager tore up the Dominican Summer League with a .302/.408/.518 line. Davalillo doesn't turn 19 until November 6, making him incredibly young as he arrives stateside.

Gabriel Davalillo could shoot up the Angels prospect rankings

With the exception of Keith Law, who had some bizarrely critical comments about Davalillo after the Angels' Spring Breakout Game, scouts are unanimously enthusiastic about the youngster's ceiling.

He possesses both a plus hit tool and plus power, and combines those factors with a mature approach at the plate that is wise beyond his years. His offensive ceiling is incredible, and if he hits the ground running in 2026, it will solidify the belief in his skills.

Defensively, Davalillo is a bit harder to place. He's already a bigger catcher with some weight concerns already at his young age, but he moves better than one would expect given his size and has a cannon for his arm. He's gotten some work at third base, and could wind up at either infield corner if he outgrows catcher.

Davalillo has already shone bright with what he did last year. Baseball America (subscription required) named him one of the top-35 prospects in the DSL last year on a list that included both hitters and pitchers.

Tyler Bremner is currently the Halos' only top-100 prospect, but Davalillo could join him soon. You'd like to see the system's two most promising youngsters on more similar timelines, though, given the Angels' aggressiveness with their youngsters, maybe there won't be too much of a gap between Bremner's inevitable promotion and Davalillo's arrival. If that happens, hopefully it's because Davalillo is proving the scouts right and not because the Angels are just doing Angels things that make no sense to anyone outside of the organization.

Regardless, Davalillo is a tremendous talent, and his ability to produce in 2026 could send both him and the Angels farm shooting up the charts as early as the midseason update. He could be that good, and if he is, he'll be a rare prospect win for Los Angeles.