Angels finally execute predictable (but regrettable) Alek Manoah solution

The Los Angeles Angels took a risk this offseason and signed former All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah to a one-year, $1.95 million contract. The Halos' hope, of course, was that Manoah — who hadn't pitched in a Major League game since 2024 — would rekindle his once-promising career and become a fixture in the starting rotation.

Those aspirations quickly turned into a nightmare, as Manoah struggled throughout spring training, began the 2026 season on the injured list, floundered upon his return to a Major League mound, and was quickly optioned back to the minor leagues after just three appearances.

Earlier this week, the Angels finally decided to stop pretending this was going to work and placed Manoah on outright waivers. Predictably, he went unclaimed, but rather than re-entering free agency, the hulking right-hander accepted the outright assignment and will remain with the Angels' organization at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Some may see Manoah's decision to accept the assignment as odd. Why not see if another opportunity exists with another organization? Frankly, Manoah was wise to accept the assignment, as it's the only way he'll receive the full benefit of the Major League deal that he signed during the offseason. As MLB Trade Rumors correctly points out, Manoah would've left about $1.35 million on the table if he'd have walked away.

Alek Manoah's outright assignment off the Angels' roster was predictable

From the moment the Angels decided to sign Manoah, this was almost assuredly going to be the eventually outcome. Sure, there was a slim chance that the former Blue Jays starter could've turned back the clock and put up a performance similar to his All-Star campaign in 2022.

Manoah went 16-7 that year and posted a 2.24 ERA en route to a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young race behind Justin Verlander and Dylan Cease. The following season, however, he started just 19 games and logged fewer than 100 innings pitched while watching his ERA balloon to an unsustainable 5.87. That was a far cry from the ace-level performance Blue Jays fans saw in 2022.

Manoah made a handful of starts in 2024 before being optioned to the minor leagues — a situation that was not without some tense exchanges between the pitcher and the Blue Jays organization. Eventually the two sides came to the conclusion that Manoah was battling an elbow injury and he was placed on the 60-day IL.

Manoah spent all of the 2025 season on the injured list before being DFA'd last September. The Atlanta Braves took a flier on him late last year, but he elected free agency this past winter and signed with LA in December.

If Manoah ever hopes to make it back to the big leagues, though that seems like a pipe dream at the moment, his best chance is to find his rhythm at Triple-A and perhaps receive a call back up to the majors as the season progresses.