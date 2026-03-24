Angels give fans one final gut punch with last-minute Opening Day signing

The Los Angeles Angels patched together their bullpen during the offseason, hoping to revive the careers of Kirby Yates and Jordan Romano. LA also bought into the success that Drew Pomeranz had with the Chicago Cubs last summer, and was hoping that a healthy Robert Stephenson could all be put together to make up for the loss of Kenley Jansen. Instead, spring training highlighted how problematic that approach was, and the Angels have already acted accordingly.

The Angels are reportedly signing veteran left-handed relief pitcher Joey Lucchesi to a major league deal. Lucchesi spent last season with the San Francisco Giants and was released last week after being informed he wasn't going to make the club.

Source: The Angels are nearing a deal with LHP Joey Lucchesi. He is expected to be on the Opening Day roster.



Lucchesi is a reliever who had a 3.76 ERA with the Giants last year. They just released him a few days ago. He has a 4.07 ERA in parts of 7 big league seasons. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 24, 2026

2025 was Lucchesi's first extended stay in the majors since 2019 with the San Diego Padres. First appearing as a starting pitcher, the 32-year-old switched to a relief role in recent seasons.

Making 38 appearances out of the Giants' pen last year, Lucchesi posted an ERA of 3.76 while striking out 18.8% of the hitters he faced. With a fastball that struggles to reach the middle 90s, he's not going to blow hitters away with his stuff. If he's going to have success, it's going to be due to his command. He walked under 8% of the hitters he faced last year.

Joey Lucchesi's arrival only adds to Angels fans confusion about where the 2026 season is headed.

The Angels will need to make several corresponding roster moves to make space on their 40-man roster before Thursday. A roster spot will also need to be cleared for veteran infielders Adam Frazier and Jeimer Candelario. Of course, one of those moves will be the procedural placing of Anthony Rendon on the 60-day IL.

Lucchesi's signing certainly is the most appealing thing to happen for the Angels ahead of Opening Day. In fact, it fits the trend of most of their moves since 2025 ended. The Halos don't appear to be motivated to push the need in a significant direction towards contending.

Instead, they've assembled a cast of misfits across their roster that certainly makes it seem that Perry Minasian will be out of his job next offseason and Kurt Suzuki will prove to be a one-and-done manager.