Angels Hall of Fame News: Abreu & K-Rod improve, Torii survives, Kinsler's out

The Los Angeles Angels franchise was unsurprisingly shut out of any Hall of Fame inductions for 2025, as the three new additions to Cooperstown never played in Anaheim (Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner). The players who did play for the Halos, Bobby Abreu, Francisco Rodríguez, Torii Hunter, Ian Kinsler, and Fernando Rodney, had mixed results on the ballot.

Abreu and Rodríguez are inching their way up in terms of number of votes. It was Abreu's 6th year on the ballot and he improved from 14.8% in 2024 to 19.5% in 2025. On his third year on the ballot, K-Rod elevated his vote percentage from 7.8% to 10.2%. Although Abreu's voting totals are inching their way up year-after-year, his credentials are just not up-to-snuff. He does not have a whole lot of accolades in terms of All Star appearances, Silver Sluggers, or playoff and the fact that he is still under 20% is bad news. Looks like the writers hate players who posted incredible career OBP, SLG, and played an absurd amount of games! It's not your fault, Bobby.