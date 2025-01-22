Angels Hall of Fame News: Abreu & K-Rod improve, Torii survives, Kinsler's out

Francisco Rodríguez's odds of making the Hall of Fame one day certainly increased after the 2025 vote

K-Rod has a better case for the Hall after Wagner's selection in his 10th season. Wagner has a higher career bWAR than Rodríguez, more strikeouts and SO/9, a better BB/9, and better rate stats on the whole. However, what K-Rod does have (besides a better nickname) is more career innings pitched than Wagner, more saves, and a World Series championship in which he contributed a whole heck of a lot (Wagner never won a ring).

K-Rod's voting numbers are pretty identical to Wagner's during his first three years on the ballot. Wagner certainly had an unusual path to Cooperstown, and he is seemingly pave the way for a player like Rodríguez. Of the 18 players who stayed on the ballot, K-Rod's voting total ranked 16th but his long-game is looking much better. Bring out the rally monkey!

The guy who was 18th on the ballot was a familiar face...