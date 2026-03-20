Angels handing José Soriano the Opening Day nod might lead to something special

With the news that the Los Angeles Angels are going to make right-handed pitcher José Soriano their Opening Day starter, that could set up a really special matchup in the team's second game of the season against the Houston Astros.

With Soriano taking the ball in game one, which could hint at a bigger shift, that likely means Yusei Kikuchi will be the starting pitcher for the team's second game of the season, which will likely pit him against fellow Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who will be making his first MLB start.

Angels' Opening Day decision could set the stage for Kikuchi vs. Imai showdown

Despite the long history of Japanese pitchers in Major League Baseball, if Kikuchi and Imai do square off, that will only be the 17th time in MLB history that two Japanese pitchers have gone against each other as starters.

That is pretty remarkable and will add an element of intrigue to that matchup.

There will already be a lot of anticipation to see how Imai will look in his debut. Entering the offseason, he was one of the most intriguing names on the free-agent market, and some predicted he would get a massive contract.

Some rumors even linked Imai to the Angels. Instead, he signed a short-term deal with Houston that included opt-outs. That means there is a chance that Imai will only be in the American League West for the 2026 season if he decides to opt out and sign elsewhere.

Fans should cherish those Kikuchi vs. Imai starts while they can because they may not be going on forever.

The decision to go with Soriano over Kikuchi could be interpreted as a bit of a snub against the veteran lefty. He was an All-Star last season and was the ace of the staff, but Soriano has been solid in his three MLB seasons.

Kikuchi pitched just okay for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He allowed three earned runs in four innings of work, and he has not made any spring training outings for the Angels, so it will be interesting to see how he fares this season. He is going to be 35 years old soon, so perhaps his age will start to catch up with him.

Plus, Kikuchi is only under contract with the Halos through 2027. Soriano is the future of LA's rotation, so it makes sense that they are starting to groom him as the ace of the future.

At least the decision sets up a very cool matchup between Kikuchi and Imai that fans will not want to miss.