If Angels fans want to overlook the team's three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, that's totally fine. The Angels are eliminated from the playoffs, so looking past a series does not really matter anymore for fans, players, coaches, front office. It's fine, who cares! What the entire organization from top-to-bottom needs to focus on right now is flat-out ruining the Houston Astros' season. The Angels and their fans need this. Baseball needs this!

Angels have 3 more games to actually play spoiler in American League playoff picture this time around

In mid-September, the Angels had a four-game series versus the Seattle Mariners that was absolutely pivotal for their division rivals. At the time, the then 78-68 Mariners had won five-straight games entering the series, but still had a worse record than American League foes in the playoff picture like the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox. Fast-forward to the end of September 14's games, and the Mariners won nine-straight after sweeping the Angels and passed the Astros and tied the Red Sox in the standings.

As of today, the Astros are three games behind the Mariners in the AL West. They are also tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final Wild Card spot. The Astros are just one game behind the Boston Red Sox as of now as they are about to begin a three-game series against the 73-83 Athletics.

The Angels are 4-6 against the Astros this season, good for a .400 win percentage. Since Houston joined the American League West in 2013, the Angels' current .400 win% vs. them is actually their fifth best mark in that time. If they somehow, someway sweep their division rivals, it would be their third time in the last 13 seasons finishing with an above .500 record vs. Houston.

The Angels are not playing good baseball right now, and frankly have not since...June? However, they better be playing hard to end the season as they could possibly knock the Astros out of the playoffs for the first time since 2016. If the team needed a little extra juice to finish the marathon season, Kyle Hendricks will be starting for reportedly the final time in his career against Houston on Friday. The Angels have several players who are impending free agents who could possibly earn themselves a little more cash on the market in Kenley Jansen, Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Luis García, Chris Taylor and José Ureña. The coaching staff and front office undoubtedly are fighting for their jobs here as well given how poor the team has played of late.

Playoff baseball is one of the greatest thrills for even the most casual fan, and the Astros making it is simply boring. Everybody is over it. Sure, watching them get swept by the Tigers in the Wild Card round last year was entertaining, but can we please just get these guys out for some new blood? The Angels need to show up for this series, and everybody would be better off if they can slay this Goliath one-time.

